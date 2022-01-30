Sharpshooting Saints, Rogers Rally Past Quinnipiac

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Siena Basketball relinquished an early 12-point lead only to overcome a 10-point second half deficit to defeat Quinnipiac 85-76 at MVP Arena. Colby Rogers scored a new collegiate career-high 27 points for the sharpshooting Saints, who connected at a 52% clip from the field including 57% (8-14) from distance.

The nation’s 16th best three-point shooter entering play, Rogers is likely to climb the rankings after a stellar 5-7 performance from beyond the arc. Anthony Gaines added his first collegiate double-double with 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to go along with five assists, as Siena (8-8, 5-3) has started a perfect 2-for-2 to begin its season-long four-game homestand.

Kevin Marfo, who entered the day ranked 10th nationally in rebounding, posted his league-leading ninth double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds to pace Quinnipiac (11-8, 6-5). Dezi Jones chipped in 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Bobcats, who had entered play winners of four of their previous five.

Siena raced out to an inspired 15-3 advantage over the first 4:20, only to see Quinnipiac erase the deficit by late in the first half. The Saints settled for a 36-34 lead at the break.

The Bobcats turned up the pressure to open the second half, reeling off a similar stanza-starting 18-6 spurt of their own to claim a 10-point lead at 52-42 at the 15:32 mark.

But the last big run belonged to Siena, as the Saints orchestrated a decisive 39-16 run spanning 14:35. Rogers put Siena ahead for good at 60-58 with a pair of free throws at the 5:26 mark to start a mini 11-4 spurt, as the Saints prevailed in the first meeting in 704 days between the MAAC foes. The programs did not meet last year during the COVID impacted season.

Siena sealed its strong shooting effort with an 81% performance at the charity stripe, highlighted by a season-high 21 made free throws. The 85 points scored marked the program’s most since an 86-72 victory at Monmouth to lock up the first of two straight MAAC Regular Season Championships on Mar. 6, 2020 on the Jersey Shore.

As impressive as the Saints were offensively, the defense did its part as well despite shorthanded Siena being without key rotational players Aidan Carpenter, the team’s third leading scorer entering play, and Jordan Kellier. The Saints held the dangerous Bobcats to just 39% shooting, while registering a season-high nine blocks.

Jackson Stormo and Jared Billups rounded out four double figure scorers for Siena. Stormo tallied 17 points, six rebounds, and a career-high four blocks, while Billups came off the bench to score six of his 10 points on three key possessions down the stretch.

The Saints will turn right back around to continue their four-game, seven-day homestand Tuesday when they host Canisius at 7 p.m.