QUEENSBURY, NY (NEWS10) — Week 1 high school football coverage continues with some Saturday football. Shaker hit the road for a cross class match up against Queensbury and the Blue Bison showed up to play.

Jumping out to an early 14-0 lead the Bison were riding with all the momentum. Then the second quarter came around and they scored on three consecutive possessions. The first was an end around run from Kyle Yusuf who walked into the endzone untouched and extend Shaker’s lead by 20.

Then after a Queensbury turnover, Jake Iacobaccio lobs one up to Donovan Deguire for their second touchdown of the second quarter. Then to cap it off before the half, Iacobaccio finds Mitch Bower who mossed the defender for the third touchdown of the quarter putting the bison up 34-0.

They would go on to win 54-16.