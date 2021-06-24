Shaker’s KJ Gordon signs NLI to Caldwell University basketball

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A member of the Shaker girls basketball team signed to continue her career at the next level Wednesday.

KJ Gordon signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Caldwell University. Gordon says her time with the Blue Bison and her AAU team, the Lady Stars, helped prepare her for the collegiate level.

For Gordon, Caldwell felt like the right place to be. She says, “It felt like home. I went on a visit and the coaches were really welcoming. It was a great opportunity to move forward with my academic and athletic career. It’s not too far from home, so I’m hoping my family and friends can come see me play. It’s ultimately a great school, and a great conference to play in.”

