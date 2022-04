Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker senior Andrew Dongelewic got his season started right at home against Ballston Spa on Monday.

The Stony Brook commit hurled a no-hitter in his first start of the season, striking out 6. The Blue Bison topped the Scotties 1-0 behind an RBI ground out by Cam Mailloux.

Shaker will look to move to 3-0 on the road against Niskayuna on Tuesday, while Ballston Spa will look to bounce back at home against Colonie on Tuesday.