Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker graduate and now former Boston College defensive end Brandon Barlow didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but he’s still going to get his shot at the league.

Barlow announced on Twitter he will attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp next weekend for a tryout with the team. Barlow tells News10 he’s, “Very excited to go show out.”

The former Blue Bison racked up 128 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his time at Boston College.