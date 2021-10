Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker girls soccer was trying to spoil senior night for Colonie on Tuesday night, and senior Mayah Wheeler had a big hand in doing so for the Blue Bison.

Wheeler put away a header in the first half off a corner to give Shaker a 1-0 halftime lead, then fired two second half strikes to complete the hat trick as the Blue Bison came away with a convincing 3-1 win.

Shaker is back in action Thursday at home against Schenectady while Colonie heads to Averill Park.