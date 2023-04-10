LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker baseball team made a run to the Class AA title series last year. The Blue Bison have carried their momentum into 2023, entering Monday with a 2-0 record.

Shaker looked to make it 3-0 against Utica Proctor on Monday. The Blue Bison jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a John Montalto RBI base hit. The Raiders stormed back, taking a 3-2 lead into the 7th.

Montalto once again came through in the clutch. Down to their final out, Montalto drove in Ben Belliss to tie the game, sending it to extra innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, sophomore Tye Mariano played the hero. Mariano drove in Belliss to walk it off, as the Blue Bison pulled out a 4-3 win.