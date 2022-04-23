Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy hosted the Colonie Cup on Saturday, with the Brothers, Colonie, and Shaker all facing off.

After falling to CBA in the first game, Colonie looked to bounce back against Shaker in game two. The Raiders jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but the Blue Bison rolled from there, storming back for a 14-4 win.

Shaker then faced CBA for the Cup. The Blue Bison led 5-0 heading into the 6th inning, but the Brothers tallied 5 runs over the final two innings to force extras. Shaker tallied three runs in the top of the 8th, holding on for the 8-5 victory to win the Colonie Cup.