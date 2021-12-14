Shaker survives at home in tight contest against Bethlehem

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem visited Shaker Tuesday night in Suburban Council boys basketball action, and looked like they were poised for a good conference win.

The Eagles opened up a multiple possession lead toward the end of the first half, but a late rally, including a buzzer-beating three from Christian Haver, got the Blue Bison back within three at the half. From there Shaker continued to grind the game out on their way to a tough home win over Bethlehem with a final score of 46-43.

Both teams are back on the floor Friday, with Bethlehem hosting Saratoga Springs and Shaker hosting Troy. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. start.

