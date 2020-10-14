Shaker stays unbeaten with dominant win over Averill Park

Latham, N.Y. — Averill Park headed to Shaker Tuesday afternoon looking for their first win of the Suburban Council soccer season, but in order to do so they would have to hand Shaker their first loss.
The Blue Bison showed why they were undefeated so far this season, as they cruised to a dominant 5-0 win, featuring goals from Logan Drake and Colin Brant.
Next up for Shaker is a home game Thursday against fellow unbeaten Shenendehowa, while Averill Park heads back home to face Columbia.
