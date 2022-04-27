Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker visited Shenendehowa Tuesday evening for a big Suburban Council matchup between the bitter rivals.

The Blue Bison found a way to slow down Shen’s offense all evening long, with Ryan Mazzariello denying the Plainsmen again and again in the cage. Shaker got crucial fourth quarter goals from Owen Wilson and Colin Brant on their way to a 10-7 win.

Up next, Shaker hosts Saratoga Friday at 6:30 p.m. while Shen hosts Columbia at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.