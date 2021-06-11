Shaker shocks Niskayuna in Class A semifinals

Niskayuna, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna has ruled the Section 2 playoffs for a long time. The top seeded Silver Warriors hosted Shaker Friday with the winner getting a spot in Tuesday’s Class A championship.

Shaker head coach Shawn Hennessey has not beaten Niskayuna is his tenure as the Blue Bison head man, and Shaker got off to a great start in changing that. Michael LaCouture ripped one to put Shaker up 4-0 late in the second quarter.

The Blue Bison’s defensive effort was phenomenal in this one, and junior goalie Ryan Mazzariello was even better. He made an incredible point blank save as the Silver Warriors were blanked in the first half.

Nisky finally changed that early in the second half. Great passing set up Davey Carroll to put the Silver Warriors on the board, and they came right back down with another. Lucas Klowki got Nisky within three with another rip.

That’s about as close as it got, as everything was working for the Bison Friday. Eric Hennessey turned the corner and put it out of reach with a goal to make it 9-6 as Shaker held on for a stunning 9-7 win.

“That’s not the picture that I had in my mind when we walked into this place,” head coach Shawn Hennessey said. “We we told our kids is they’re going to come at us very hard.”

“We need to make sure we sustain their first barrage and then we have to settle in and start climbing and get after them,” Hennessey added. “But today was just our day, it was just our day.”

“Coach gave us a message at the beginning of the week and it was to believe and I believe we got it done today,” junior goalie Ryan Mazzariello said. “Everyone was in it, everyone was involved, and we just got the job done today.”

The Blue Bison will play Guilderland for the Class A title Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Amsterdam.