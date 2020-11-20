Shaker scores early, hangs tough for Suburban Council title game bid

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Shaker got the offense part out of the way as soon as they could Thursday, then spent the rest of the 79 and a half minutes playing defense against Niskayuna.

Mayah Wheeler sent in a low cross that found the foot of Isabella Tronco just 30 seconds into the first half, and Shaker carried that 1-0 lead into a Suburban Council championship matchup with Shenendehowa on Saturday. What made the shutout even more impressive was that it was done with emergency keeper Lauren Foglia in net, playing her first ever game as a goalie.

“I am so proud of my goalie,” senior midfielder Isabella Tronco said. “Because we were like ‘Oh no, we’re down our goalie and our backup goalie,’ and Brehm asked ‘Who should go in goal,’ and immediately all the captains were like ‘Lauren Foglia.'”

“First time goalie, had some lessons before the game and had to get her goalie gloves and all those things and she came up huge,” head coach Michael Brehm said. “Big saves in the block and shots from the 12, she did a wonderful job.”

Shaker now moves on to the Suburban Council championship game to face Shen Saturday at 11 A.M.