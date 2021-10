Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Greg Sheeler took over the Shaker program in 2010, the Blue Bison took the Colonie Cup away from their crosstown rival. They haven’t given it up since. Shaker’s had the cup for more than a decade, and they weren’t looking to give it back Friday night.

Shaker rolled past Colonie 44-0 to stay unbeaten.

The Blue Bison will visit Christian Brothers Academy for a huge clash next Friday. Colonie will host Guilderland next Friday.