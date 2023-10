LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Shaker football team had a golden opportunity in front of them Friday night. A win over Guilderland, and they would punch their ticket to the Class AA playoffs as the three seed.

It was no sweat for the Blue Bison, who rolled out to a 21-0 lead. They didn’t look back, on their way to a 35-13 win.

Shaker locks up the three seed before their final regular season game against Schenectady. The Blue Bison are poised for a playoff matchup with CBA in two weeks.