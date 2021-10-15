Shaker preparing to contain Guilderland offense

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker will look to move to 6-0 Friday night, as they get set to host 4-1 Guilderland. The Dutchmen handed the Blue Bison their last loss, 21-20 in the spring title game.

Shaker head coach Greg Sheeler says this isn’t the same Guilderland attack they’re used to facing. “I think they’re a little bit of a different Guilderland offense than they typically are,” said Sheeler. “Their quarterback (Ty Santabarbara) is a dual threat. He’s been throwing the ball well but he’s a really good runner. It’s like having a running back back there taking the snap.”

Luckily for Shaker, they see a mobile quarterback of their own everyday in practice in Jake Iacobaccio. “You can say that helps,” said Sheeler. “We see it in practice. Jake’s definitely somebody that can scramble. So we see somebody very similar in practice everyday. It can help our defense.”

Senior linebacker Yohan Garcia agrees. “It helps a lot, because it gives us a really good look at what he can do,” said Garcia. “Jake is obviously a top, top notch runner, so it just gives us a really good look.”

The Blue Bison will host Guilderland Friday at 7:00 PM. Tune into 1st & 10 Friday night for highlights of our Game of the Week, and much more.