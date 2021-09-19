Shaker offense keeps rolling in big win over Schenectady

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker visited Schenectady for a Class AA football Saturday matinee looking to improve upon their big week one win over Burnt Hills, while the Patriots were just getting their first game of the season underway in a delayed start.

The Blue Bison offense wasted no time at all picking up where they left off at home last week. Shaker rumbled out to a 34-14 halftime score, ultimately rolling to a 62-26 win at Schenectady.

Shaker visits Shenendehowa next Friday, while Schenectady visits Saratoga.

