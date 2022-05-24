LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker boys lacrosse team earned the three seed and a home playoff game to begin the Class A sectional playoffs. The Blue Bison played host to the six seed, Christian Brothers Academy.

The two teams were knotted 4-4 late in the first quarter. Shaker rattled of five unanswered goals to take a 9-4 lead into halftime. The Blue Bison kept control throughout on their way to a 16-8 win.

Shaker advances to take on Guilderland in the Class A semifinals. The Dutchmen will host the Blue Bison Friday at 5:00 PM.