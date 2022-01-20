Shaker girls top No. 25 Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls basketball team outscored No. 25 Albany 34-16 in the second and third quarters combined to pull away from the Falcons Thursday night 56-45.

The Blue Bison took a 10-point lead into halftime and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the game. Emily Satterday scored 22 points in the winning effort.

Shonyae Edmonds and Me’Challe Cancer paced the Falcons with 14 points and 13 points respectively.