Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls lacrosse team welcomed rival Shenendehowa for a rainy battle on Tuesday night.

The Blue Bison took a 5-4 lead into halftime. They were able to hold on in the second half on their way to a 9-7 win.

Shaker will look to keep it rolling on Thursday against Albany, while Shenendehowa will look to bounce back on Thursday against Columbia.