Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls lacrosse team hosted Averill Park, as both teams battled the elements on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Bison jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the second quarter. They were able to hold on, earning the 15-6 win.

Shaker will look to keep it rolling next Tuesday at Ballston Spa. The Warriors will look to bounce back next Thursday at home against Albany.