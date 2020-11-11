Shaker finishes regular season unbeaten with win over Burnt Hills

Burnt Hills, N.Y. — Shaker headed to Burnt Hills Tuesday night 9-0-1 looking to finish the Suburban Council regular season without a loss.

Despite a tough first half showing from the Spartans, Shaker was able to do exactly that with a 2-0 win. Goals from juniors Mayah Wheeler and Abigail Dranichak sealed the win for Shaker as they move to 10-0-1 to finish their regular season and await the result of Shen’s final two games to determine a top seed in the Suburban Council postseason tournament.

“Yeah I think we’re all really excited and can’t wait to go into postseason,” Dranichak said. “I just think if we keep pushing hard we can come out with the Suburban Council win.”

“Right now it’s kind of a wait and see, we finished 10-0-1,” head coach Michael Brehm said. “We’re definitely playing Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday. You lose, you go home. You win, you continue.”

Shaker awaits the results of Shen’s final two games, one of which comes against Burnt Hills on Saturday.

More Sports News