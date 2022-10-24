LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Shaker boys soccer team began the Section 2 Playoffs Monday, entering as the two seed. They were rewarded with a tough test against seventh seeded Albany.

Ben Halek got the Blue Bison on the board right before the half, as Shaker took a 1-0 lead into the break. Albany responded with 21 minutes to play, tying the game at one off the foot of Denis Lubila.

The game remained tied with under eight minutes to play, when Andrew Kang fired a ball to the middle of the field for Shaker. The ball bounced off a Falcon defender, and into the back of the net for the game-winning goal, as Shaker advanced with a 2-1 victory.

The Blue Bison will take on Shenendehowa in the semifinals at Mechanicville on Thursday at 5:00 PM.