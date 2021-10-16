Shaker defense stands tall in gritty win over Guilderland

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 5-0 Shaker hosted 4-1 Guilderland Friday night in a rematch of last spring’s Section 2 championship.

The Dutchmen stunned the Blue Bison back in the spring, going for two late in the game to take the lead and capture their first sectional title.

The Dutchmen were the only team to have beaten Shaker since 2017 and they did it in back to back years, but the Blue Bison defense weren’t ready to let it happen again.

Shaker put up back to back defensive stands in the redzone, coming up with turnovers both times as Guilderland headed into halftime with just a 3-0 lead.

Finally in the third quarter the Bison offense found some traction. A deep ball from Jake Iacobaccio to Malcolm Robinson set up a Kyle Yusuf short touchdown run to give Shaker a 7-3 lead.

Later in the quarter the sophomore finally broke through. Iacobaccio ripped off a 43 yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-3, and at that point it was out of reach for the Dutchmen.

Shaker improves to 6-0 as they go on the road to Bethlehem next Friday while Guilderland hosts CBA.