COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — Class AA rivals Shaker and Colonie met under the lights for another battle over the Colonie Town Cup.

The Bison offense once again led the charge scoring on its opening possession with a touchdown run from Donovan Deguire to give Shaker an early 7-0 lead. The defense held up its end of the bargain by getting the Colonie offense off the field on third down, which led to a long touchdown run by senior quarterback Jake Iacobacci.

The scoring spree didn’t stop there. On their next drive, Iacobaccio under pressure foud Asjion Cancer to extend their lead to 21-0. Shaker went on to win 63-12.