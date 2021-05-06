Shaker celebrates nine student athletes signing on to next level

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker High School celebrated nine student athletes moving on up Thursday afternoon.

A herd of Blue Bison is spreading throughout the east coast for a little bit of everything. From McGill University in Montreal to the University of Tampa, the full list of Shaker student athletes signing letters of intent can be found below:

Olivia Martuscello , Manhattan College, Women’s Soccer

, Manhattan College, Women’s Soccer Maddisyn Mahoney , Fairleigh Dickinson, Women’s Basketball

, Fairleigh Dickinson, Women’s Basketball Amber Crain , Lafayette College, Swimming

, Lafayette College, Swimming Bria LaBella , McGill University, Women’s Soccer

, McGill University, Women’s Soccer Ethan Ehrlich , University of Tampa, Track & Field

, University of Tampa, Track & Field Darby Shaw , Bryant University, Cheerleading

, Bryant University, Cheerleading Ghassan Chehade , UAlbany, Football

, UAlbany, Football Francisco Mendonca , Marist College, Cross Country

, Marist College, Cross Country Armando Ricci, Siena College, Baseball

Two of these seniors are sticking around town. A future Siena Saint and UAlbany Great Dane explain why.

“I honestly don’t know what I’d do without my family,” Armando Ricci said. “My family has done a lot for me and I’m just very thankful to be able to attend a Division One school and stay local with my family.”

“At least a lot of my local teammates, you know after we graduate, a lot of my friends will still be able to come see me play,” Ghassan Chehade said. “That’s the best part about it.”

Ricci also mentioned he’s very excited about Siena’s accounting program.