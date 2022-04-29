Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker celebrated a special moment Friday night, honoring their 1982 boys lacrosse team that went to the New York state semifinals with former coach and program founder Mike Ryan.

The current version of the Blue Bison hosted Saratoga in a defensive battle. Ryan Mazzariello was spectacular in net, allowing just one first half goal for Shaker. The Bison found offense late in the first half. Eric Hennessey to Owen Wilson made it 3-1 Shaker.

A few moments later Michael Lacouture added to it. An absolute rifle gave shaker a 4-1 lead heading into the half on their way to an 11-4 win.