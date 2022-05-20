LATAHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker baseball team made it to the Class AA final last season before losing to CBA. They looked to begin a new run Friday, with a different ending.

#4 Shaker hosted #5 Ballston Spa in the quarterfinals. The Blue Bison and Scotties were knotted 1-1 until the 6th inning, when Dom Aquino smacked an RBI double into right. Shaker added another run on their way to a 3-1 win.

Ryan Bates pitched a complete game for the Blue Bison, allowing just one run. “My biggest thing is confidence,” said Bates. “I know they’re a good hitting team. They have one of the best coaches in the 518, it’s just you have to go out on the mound with confidence.”

Thanks to a slew of upsets across Class AA, the fourth seeded Blue Bison are the highest seed remaining. They’ll take on Columbia on Monday in the semifinals. The Blue Devils are coming off an upset of top seeded Colonie.