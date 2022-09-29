LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker Shen rivalry continued with the boys matching up over at Shaker Thursday evening.

One thing to take advantage of in these rivalry games is opportunity and the Bison did just that in the first half. After the Plainsmen were called for a penalty Shakers’ Owen Grant scored off a penalty kick that gave Shaker and early 1-0 lead.

From then on the Bison defense kept Shen scoreless. A big reason why was because of their goalie Kyle Harriman who didn’t allow a single shot past him allowing Shaker to cruse to a 1-0 win at home.