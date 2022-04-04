Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker baseball team was one win away from a Section 2 title last season, falling to CBA in the championship game. This season, they’re coming back hungry for the chip.

The Blue Bison will feature two Division-I commits at the top of their rotation in Ryan Bates and Andrew Dongelewic. A third D-I commit, Joe Karpierz, will be back at shortstop.

That section title loss has stuck in the heads of the Blue Bison returners, and they’re using it as fuel. “It’s definitely motivated us a lot,” said Bates. “You could tell with the way these kids have put in work in the offseason and how it’s shown in tryouts and practices that these kids are really motivated to come back and finish the job this year.”

With all of that motivation, there won’t be a need for many pump up speeches. “I don’t even have to motivate them because they have that internal drive,” said head coach Joe Rispole. “They’re hungry. They feel like they have unfinished business and they want to finish it this year.”

Shaker gets their regular season started Thursday at home against Bethlehem.