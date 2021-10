Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The #2 Shaker girls soccer team hosted #7 Saratoga in the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs on Saturday. The winner would be one win away from the section title game.

The Blue Bison rolled to a 3-0 victory. Vivian Nartey tallied the first goal for Shaker, while Mayah Wheeler added the next two.

Shaker will take on #3 Columbia at 4:30 PM on Wednesday in Mechanicville.