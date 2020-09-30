Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury

HUY, Belgium (AP) — World champion Anna van der Breggen won the women's Fleche Wallonne classic race for the sixth straight time on Wednesday after beating the field to the finish line at the top of the Mur de Huy.

Four days after claiming the world champion's rainbow jersey, Van der Breggen was able to follow an attack from Demi Vollering on the steep climb to the finish line. Vollering ran out of gas in the final meters and Van der Breggen overpowered Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig to prevail in the sprint.