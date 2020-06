CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lauren Spiegel is a varsity dual-sport athlete at Shenendehowa. Like most seniors, missing out on her final spring season was a tough pill to swallow, but she's made the most of it largely because of her go-getter mentality.

"When I had tried out as a seventh grader for the lacrosse team," she shared, "I was on for like two weeks when I made the team. I was a defender. Then my coach was like, 'We need a goalie. Who wants to try it?' I was like, 'You know what? I'll give it a shot,' And I just stuck with it."