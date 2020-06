ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Walter Ross was part of a senior class that went 55-5 in their three years at Niskayuna. The Silvers Warriors won three straight sectional titles and were looking for another before the season was canceled. Ross said his favorite moment while playing at Niskayuna was the comeback win over Mamaroneck in the 2018 Regional Final.

Walter is playing lacrosse at Division II power house Le Moyne next season.