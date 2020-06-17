Senior Spotlight: Tamarac Baseball

Senior Spotlight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tamarac baseball was ready for the 2020 season. The Bengals were an experienced bunch featuring 13 seniors. That group had high expectations for their final run in high school.

Pitcher Tristan Nemjo summed up the feeling of not being able to play,

“this year I was more excited about baseball than I’ve ever been for any sport I think ever with the 13 of us seniors, I’ll always regret not being able to play with them cause you know I love them.”

Nemjo is one two seniors playing at the next level, he is headed to Hofstra while Dalton Maxon is going to HVCC.

