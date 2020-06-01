Senior spotlight: Shaker

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The seniors at Shaker High School are thankful for all they’ve learned playing for the Blue Bison. A few players reflected on what this final season could’ve looked like for them and how prepared they are to play at the next level .

On the lacrosse field, senior defender Jenna McCutchen and senior attacker Ana Stiso are described as tenacious, hard working and determined. The Blue Bison were looking forward to a transitional year with a brand-new coach.

Joe Pollicino led the boys lacrosse team to five winning seasons before making the transition to the ladies side this past July. McCutchen and Stiso say they were looking forward to being coached by him.

“I think that under Joe Pollicino, the season would’ve been a huge season for us,” Stiso said. “I think we would’ve made it to the semi finals, we would’ve been so good because we worked so hard in the off season and I think it would’ve really paid off this season.”

McCutchen added, “I knew that we were going to be so much better, we were going to work so much better because with him, he showed that he cared more about us than he cared about anybody else.”

Sam Hardwick is the starting pitcher for the Lady Bison. She said pitching for Shaker was an experince unlike any other for her.

She shared the secret to a great competitive team, something she hopes to bring with her on her next adventure. “I think the main part of having a good competitive team is being close with your teammates and we were all 100 percent close with each other and being one of the leaders on the team these past few years as a pitcher it really brought me to the leadership role that I definitely think I needed for the next level.”

Hardwick also mentioned that she’ll be taking the skills she learned over to Assumption the next four years.