ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of four lacrosse players who were rivals on the field at the high school level are playing together in college.

Drew D’Allaird, who played for Niskayuna is joining three Ballston Spa players Tyler Beverly, David Rodak, and Demetri Yerou at Seton Hill.

Seton Hill was a top ten team in Division II when the season was suspended.