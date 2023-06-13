SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior Mackenzie Waghorn has been a part of the Saratoga Springs softball team since the eighth grade, while also playing high-level travel softball. It’s her dedication to the sport that’s helped earn her the opportunity to take her talents to the highest level next year at Villanova.

“She is always the first one to practice and the last one to leave,” said Saratoga Springs head coach Geoff Loiacono. “Always willing to go that extra mile.”

That drive runs in the family. “My parents are really well-driven people,” said Waghorn. “My grandparents, everyone in my family just works really hard and I feel like I got that from them. I look up to them so I see what they’re doing and I do it myself.”

Her work ethic has allowed her to wear many different hats, and helmets, on the diamond. She’s going to play catcher in college, but at Saratoga she’s played all over, primarily at shortstop. She also made the switch from batting lefty to batting righty, largely crediting the Saratoga program for her evolution has a player. “We’re like a family,” said Waghorn. “I’ve been on the team for five years. Having them see me from when I was a lefty to now a righty and then changing positions and everything, I feel like it’s a little family and they know me all around as a player and a person.”

Her hard-work has also translated to the classroom. Mackenzie is embracing the challenge of attending a prestigious school like Villanova, while also competing at the highest level. “I’m just excited because it’s such a well-rounded school,” said Waghorn. “I feel like people don’t realize how good they are at softball, they just know them by the academic name because they have such a high reputation but their softball team is really good, too. I just feel like I’m lucky because I get to have the best of both worlds.”