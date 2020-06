ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queensbury girls lacrosse featured seven seniors heading into this season. This group was looking to make it three straight sectional championships and make a deep run in the state tournament.

Head Coach Dave Huth said these seniors will always hold a special place,

“I’m going to remember this group because it’s the seven seniors who didn’t get to finish out their season, didn’t get to write that ticket and they’re always going to be remembered forever for me.”