TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Flying Horses are coming off a Section 2 championship and state tournament run. Senior pitcher Olivia Decitise was a big part of that success and struck out 16 batters in the championship win.

“Our only two losses were to A teams, so we were like, what’s going on? Like obviously like Shen is really good all those double A teams are really good, and we beat all of them, but we just knew in our hearts that we were going to do it,” said DeCitise.

After their wins over Columbia and Nisky last week, Decitise and the Flying Horses are ranked seventh in the state and are riding an eight-game win streak. Decitise said it takes immense focus in the circle.

“I’m focused on every pitch,” DeCitise said.” I tend to not look into the future because then I get all wrapped up in my head and ask what am I going to throw to the next batter? I’m only focused on one batter at a time.”

Her focus has led to her signing to play college softball at Umass Lowell. Head coach Sean Geisel believes it wasn’t a surprise when they recruited her.

“Her signing day was great! When I heard the news, and she told me about it, it was awesome. Very proud moment,” Geisel said.” When you know someone since eighth grade you know it means a lot to us in the program, and I think Umass Lowell is just going to get a competitor.

They’re going to get someone that’s going to want to get better every day just like she has done for us the last five years, and I think she’s due for a lot of success out there as well.”

When she’s not in the circle, she is making an impact in the batter’s box.

“I’m a pitcher too, so I know what pitchers are throwing at all times, so I think that’s a little easier for me to hit because I can see if they’re throwing a screwball or a rise ball,” DeCitise said.

Aside from throwing more strikes, DeCitise has another Section title run on her mind.

“We’re gonna make a run,” said DeCitise. “I promise you that, and I’m going to be right by them, and I’m going to keep pushing them to success because that’s what I’m here for.”