NISKAYUNA, NY (NEWS10) — Niskayuna lacrosse is in Greyson Vorgang’s blood. Now, he looks to carry what he learned there to one of the premier programs in Division-I lacrosse.

Vorgang grew up in the Niskayuna boys lax program. “How to be a player, how to be a man,” said Vorgang. “This program has taught me basically everything I know.”

Starting when he was just a little kid, Greyson has been at nearly every practice and every game with his father, head coach Mike Vorgang. “All I know is practice after school until six o’clock,” said Greyson Vorgang. “I feel like just knowing all of the alumni, personally having relationships with them, I like to go out there and put myself out on the field for them and my dad.”

Mike Vorgang has led the Silver Warriors to 19 section titles. Greyson has been a part of three of those, including this past season. Niskayuna took down Ballston Spa to win the Class B Championship before falling to the eventual state champs, Garden City, in the state semis.

For Greyson, winning the section title is just status quo. “That’s all I’ve grown up seeing is section championship after section championship so I kind of think the section championship part was kind of normal for all of us,” said Vorgang. “We kind of talked about more of the state run and I think we did a good job in those couple of weeks focusing in on the section championship and not going forward.”

Playing with the last name Vorgang carries weight, but Greyson says the experience of playing for his dad wasn’t like what some people might think. “People think he puts a lot of pressure on me or puts too much pressure on me but it’s really the exact opposite,” said Vorgang. “We can go a whole week without talking about lacrosse if we wanted to. Our relationship is just really special in that way that we don’t need to be talking about lacrosse 24/7, or we could, it doesn’t really matter.”

Vorgang became the first three-time All-American in Section 2 lacrosse history this season, but it’s not something he’s reflected on too much. “To be honest I haven’t really thought about it,” said Vorgang. “I mean I saw it on like the little Twitter thing. I saw I got it but it didn’t really, it hasn’t really registered in my mind. I don’t think I know how important that is.”

Vorgang is headed to the University of Denver, one of the top lacrosse schools in the country, with one of his best friends, Lucas Klokiw, joining him with the Pioneers. Vorgang sees it as the perfect fit. “When I went there, just all of the guys, I loved everybody there,” said Vorgang. “Coach (Bill) Tierney, who obviously retired, he’s the greatest of all-time. I loved him. I loved who he was. I love the program that he built. And then coach (Matt) Brown, the now head coach, he’s the best offensive mind in the game and I think that’s the best place any offensive player can be.”

Vorgang has already set his short-term and long-term goals heading into his collegiate career, “I obviously hope I play my freshman year,” said Vorgang. “I think that’s going to be my biggest goal this offseason, getting bigger and stronger this offseason and just shooting all the time. And then obviously winning the national championship. They have one, I want to keep bringing national championships there.”