NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna softball team made sure their five seniors got a proper send off.

Justina Pardi, Lauren Mackey, Lexi VanPatten, Abby Apkarian and Katy Aldous made up the group of Silver Warriors.

Family and teammates gathered to hold a ceremony similar to a senior night. The girls recalled some of their favorite memories while playing for the team.

Four out of the five seniors are playing softball at the college level.