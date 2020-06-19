Senior Spotlight: Delana Bonci

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Delana Bonci participated in Track & Field and Field Hockey at Taconic Hills. She missed out on her final season of running where she and her teammates were looking to improve on their school record in the 4×400 meter relay.

She excelled in field hockey helping the Titans win back to back sectional titles earning All-State honors her senior year. Bonci holds the school record for goal assists.

Delana will be participating in both sports while studying Biomedical Engineering at RPI in the fall.

