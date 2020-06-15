Senior Spotlight: Carroll embracing travel season

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Emily Carroll was the Suburban Council and Section 2 Player of the Year as a junior. The Shenendehowa softball star batted .493 in 2019 with five home runs, four triples, 32 RBI, and 32 runs scored.

She was eagerly awaiting her final spring season after getting knocked out in the sectional semifinals each of her first three years, but she’s leaving the disappointment behind her. At least she’s not done playing the sport she loves.

“I’ve just been working a lot individually, been working out. I got my college workout, so I’ve been doing that a lot,” Carroll described her summer so far. “We actually just started up our travel practice, so that’s good ’cause we’re planning on playing this summer, which is extremely good to hear because I honestly don’t think we were gonna have a summer season. So it’s just good to get back on the field and practice again. It’s completely different than working individually with yourself so I’m really glad we get to do that.”

Carroll’s headed to Sacred Heart in the fall, where she’s majoring in finance.