Senior Spotlight: Bowie attracted to small school vibe

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nick Winslow is a senior catcher on the Spa Catholic Varsity baseball team. He said The Saints closed out 2019 first in the Wasaren League.

It's the second time in a row the team’s done finished first in the league and they were looking to do it again this year, he Winslow said playing for Spa Catholic has prepared him to take on a bigger take like the one at UAlbany.

“I just think about the amount of time and effort I put in everyday to work and hone in on my craft and try to perform the best I can," Winslow said. "I just can’t wait to compete in the American East with all the other great schools like Stony Brook and Binghamton.”

Winslow finished by saying that his hard work mentality is what he’s prepared to take over to the Great Danes.