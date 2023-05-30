TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his last high school sports season, Ichabod Crane senior Alex Schmidt helped lead the baseball team to a section title as the Riders took down Cohoes 6-4.

“I think it means a lot. Especially since you know we’ve been here three years in a row,” Schmidt said. “We lost two heartbreakers, and a lot of us have just been trying to get back to this spot and prove that we’re a lot better than just being runner-up in the sectional final, and we finally got it done, and it feels great.”

But this isn’t Schmidt’s first rodeo – he was just adding to his metaphorical trophy case. In his primary sport of basketball, Schmidt led the riders to not only a class b section title as a six seed, they won the whole thing, bringing home the state title. Winning titles in two sports is something he’ll always hold on to.

“It’s going to be something I can tell my kids, not only just basketball but baseball, you know I just went to a school, and you know me and my friends were just a part of winning, and you know that goes a long way, it’s kind of a once in a lifetime thing and you know just want to keep rolling,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt is taking his basketball career to the collegiate level next year with suny poly.

“I just love everything they’re about, and it’s the same culture as Ichabod just, a winning mentality and just be the best you every day,” Schmidt said.

But he’s not done at Ichabod. The baseball team now heads to the state tournament, starting with a subregional battle with Section 10’s salmon river on Thursday. Winning a state title in basketball has Schmidt that much more hungry for another on the diamond.

“It was the best time of my life, so I’d really like to relive that our town just backs us up so much, and you know it almost means more to them than it means to us, so I definitely want to get back there and repeat that,” Schmidt said.