Queensbury senior missing out on starting opportunity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than a dozen players on the Queensbury boys lacrosse team were hoping to close out the season with a sectional title. Kyle Miller has worked towards a starting spot on the Ppartans lacrosse team for years and he said he finally got it and was looking forward to his final season but thenCOVID-19 took that away.

The seniors on the roster were all counting on this season being theirs. For Miller and many others, closing the high school chapter this way is a tough pill to swallow

“I think I was more in shock than anything that this is what we had worked for,” Miller said. “Since we were in third grade, this is what we had worked for and we were never going to play out or senior year. That was one of the biggest things that hurt.”

Miller added on the bright side for him, he’s going to play lacrosse at Castleton which is only a 45 minute drive so he’ll be driving back and helping next years seniors make the most of their season.