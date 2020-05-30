Burnt Hills senior shares positivity with her teammates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spartans senior infielder Evie Mazzoccone is a leader on and off the softball field and she’s using her experience to inspire the juniors on the team to play every game like its their last.

For her and the other seniors, this wasn’t the ending they’d hope for but she said the juniors get the chance to write their ending so why not help them remember that.

“I definitely try to pick up the girls whenever necessary,” Mazzoccone said. “If we’re down in a slump, just try to take them out of it.”

Junior Outfielder, Katie Ramos added, “They just kept saying that every year flew by for them and just live in the moment and take every game in.”

Evie said she also tells the juniors to enjoy every moment as well, saying it’s not always a competition, it’s the memories that count and she’s taking them with her to SUNY Oswego.