Senior Spotlight: Shenendehowa’s Yeva Klingbeil crosses the finish line once again

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, Shenendehowa’s Yeva Klingbeil became a viral sensation.

“It was overwhelming, and I didn’t expect it to get so far,” Klingbeil said.

Yeva has been battling rhabdomyosarcoma since October 2019. It’s been a long journey with more work to do, but as she begins to walk on her own again her team wanted to celebrate her progress.

The video took off from there, reaching The Today Show. Yeva is just happy to start doing things on her own again.

“I’ve been working really hard since then,” Klingbeil said. “I think it feels especially good because to do something for myself rather than someone else doing something for me. It’s really cool that I got far enough that I can be out there racing.”

Yeva still has more chemotherapy treatments ahead, but says she is feeling stronger everyday, and those steps on the track last week were a major step in the right direction.

“Soon I hope to walk by myself, and the fact that I’ve come so far in that amount of time,” Klingbeil said. “It gives me hope.”