Senior Spotlight: Mechanicville seniors send soccer team out on top

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One thing felt like normal is spring when almost nothing else did. That was Mechanicville’s dominance on the pitch.

The boys soccer team didn’t get a chance to make a state run, but a perfect season and unbeaten streak intact was plenty good for a pair of shining seniors.

15-0 with a 130-5 goal differential and 2021 Wasaren League champs, they haven’t lost a league game since 2016.

Mechanicville boys soccer was a force this spring, and seniors Glenn Prairie and TJ Bisaillon were two key cogs in the Raiders machine.

Prairie, the team’s keeper, had a 93 percent save percentage. He even messed around and had a pair of goals and assists.

“Oh I’d much rather make a big diving save,” Prairie said. “I think for me it’s the same as TJ scoring a goal. That’s the feeling I get when I make a save.”

For Bisaillon, he thrived in his role as the setup man in the center of the field, finishing fourth on the team with 14 goals and third with 16 assists.

“I more enjoy getting a really good pass like a through ball to one of my teammates for them to score honestly,” Bisaillon said. “That team play is better for me than an actual goal I think.”

For Prairie, his dominance doesn’t end in the net. He’s also a member of the bowling team, with two perfect games to his name this year. Choosing between a shutout in net or a 300? That’s a tough choice.

“Getting a 300 it’s like… that’s like a really hard thing to do,” Prairie said. “The way your blood gets pumping for a 300, the enjoyment is probably equal between both of the two.”

